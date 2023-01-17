Another Cold Wave Set to Hit Pakistan This Week

The prevailing cold wave resulted in record-breaking temperatures all over the country. Different parts of Sindh and Punjab witnessed unprecedented low temperatures.

The current cold wave will start losing its intensity from today, Pak Weather, Pakistan’s largest automated weather stations network, has claimed.

According to Pak Weather, another cold wave is rearing its head and will grip the country this week. A westerly disturbance will enter Balochistan tomorrow and under this weather system, northwestern and western areas of Balochistan are expected to receive rain and snowfall from 18 to 20 January. Rain is also expected in the coastal belt of the province.

🛑 ملک بھر میں جاری شدید ریکارڈ توڑ سردی آج سے کمزور ہونا شروع ہوجائے گی، کل سے درجہ حرارت بڑھنے کا امکان، 18/19 جنوری سے مغربی سسٹم بلوچستان میں بارشوں اور پہاڑوں پر برفباری کا سبب بنیگا، جو 20 سے 24 تاریخ تک ملک کے شمالی حصوں کو بھی متاثر کرے گا. اویس حیدر

موسمی تجزیہ کار pic.twitter.com/HQd9UYwxIX — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) January 16, 2023

Speaking exclusively with ProPakistani, Owais Hyder, Pak Weather’s founder, said that on 18 and 19 January, northwestern and western areas of Sindh are expected to receive rainfall. Karachi will receive light rain on 19 and 20 January.

From 20 to 25 January, heavy snowfall is expected in northwestern and northern areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as well as Murree, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The next cold wave will intensify from 23 January, with the mercury expected to drop in most parts of the country. Temperatures will drop to 6°C in Karachi, 0°C to 2°C in Islamabad, 1°C to 3°C in Lahore, and -10°C in Quetta.