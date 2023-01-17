Punjab Suddenly Cancels 16,000 Jobs for School Teachers

The hiring of thousands of educators in public schools across Punjab hangs in the balance as the provincial government had canceled the expression of interest (EOI) for their recruitment.

According to a notification dated 12 January 2023, Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) canceled the EOI regarding the hiring of a management firm for carrying out tests of candidates for the recruitment of educators.

In the notification, SED’s Section Officer (SO) Recruitment stated that the EOI advertised on 26 November 2022 on the subject mentioned above has been canceled by the SED.

The SED has canceled the EOI under Rule 35 of PPRA Rules 2014 due to the increasing number of posts for educators. The SO Recruitment also sought fresh proposals in response to the coming advertisement in future.

In June 2022, the then Punjab government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) announced thousands of jobs for educators in all public sector schools operated by the SED.

Former Punjab Education Minister, Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, had said that the provincial government will recruit more than 16,000 educators. He added 230,000 educators were recruited during PML-N’s previous tenure from 2013 to 2018.