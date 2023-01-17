More Rain and Snowfall Expected in Balochistan This Week

A westerly wave is likely to enter North Balochistan on 18th January, resulting in rain/snowfall in parts of Balochistan till 19th January, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

Under the influence of this weather, rain/snowfall (isolated heavy fall) is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Muslim Bagh, Kalat, Khuzdar, Turbat, Panjgur and Makran coast on 18th and 19th January.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions are expected in other parts of the country. Another weather system is likely to approach the upper parts of the country from 21st January.

The PMD has warned that moderate winds with isolated heavy fall/snowfall may disrupt and cause the closure of roads in parts of North Balochistan. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the spell.

Rain will be beneficial for the crops and orchards in Balochistan. Temperatures are likely to fall significantly during and after the spell.

NDMA Alert

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned people to be careful in the wake of the prevailing cold weather in the north of the country.

The authority has stated that tourists should not travel when it is hard to see or when the roads are icy. NDMA has also stated that tourists should plan their activities based on the weather forecast.