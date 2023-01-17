Fly Jinnah Increases Karachi-Islamabad Flights After Massive Success

Fly Jinnah has taken the national aviation sector by storm, becoming a favorite of air travelers within no time. The airline is doing everything to keep up with the rising demand.

In order to meet the increased demand on the Karachi-Islamabad route, Fly Jinnah has decided to operate 3 daily flights on the route. The change will be effective from 23 January.

Previously, Fly Jinnah announced a huge discount for brides, grooms, and wedding guests. The Karachi-based airline slashed the price of one-way tickets to Karachi to Rs. 7,777.

Fly Jinnah is known for announcing huge discounts every now and then. Previously, Fly Jinnah had announced a special discount for the Karachi-Quetta route after Quetta witnessed snowfall. The one-way ticket prices started from as low as Rs. 7,777.

In October last year, Fly Jinnah inaugurated its flight operations, making it the fourth domestic airline in the country. Its inaugural flight took off from Karachi and landed in Islamabad.

It started domestic operations with three new Airbus A320 aircraft that are loaded with the latest technology and safety equipment. Just a few months after its launch, the airline is considering acquiring two more A320 aircraft to start international operations.