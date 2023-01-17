Multiple Cars Mysteriously Vanish From Suzuki’s Website

In a surprising move, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) – a major player in the Pakistani automotive industry – has quietly removed its imported Completely Built Unit (CBU) cars from its official website.

A visit to the company’s website shows that only locally assembled models such as the Alto, WagonR, Cultus, Swift, Bolan, and Ravi are currently being displayed.

PSMC’s CBU lineup consists of Vitara, Jimny, and APV. The move is likely driven by low sales as the automotive industry has been struggling in recent months. This development follows the discontinuation of Ciaz and Mega Carry by the PSMC.

Jimny and APV’s current price tags of Rs. 6,049,000 and Rs. 6,290,000 are considered exorbitant given their features. Last year in April, PSMC had hiked Jimny’s price by Rs. 1,459,000 and APV’s price by Rs. 1,615,000.

These price hikes slowed the sales of Jimny and APV significantly, which is probably why the company has decided to discontinue these vehicles.

PSMC has been contacted by various media outlets for a comment on this matter. However, the company has not given any official statement in this regard. PSMC’s statement will be added once the company releases it.