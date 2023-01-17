Special 2-Year IT Skills Degree Programs to be Introduced in Universities

At the request of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT), the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has decided to start a two-year IT skills program in universities.

According to sources, the HEC has decided to start a two-year Associate Degree (AD) program to meet the shortage of the IT workforce in the country.

Sources say that the HEC had sought feedback from the universities for the AD program. After consulting the universities, HEC has finalized the curriculum for the AD program.

HEC officials say that after completing all the homework, the matter has been sent to the Accreditation Council (AC) of the HEC. After the approval of the AC, the program will be officially launched.

Officials of the Ministry say that currently, the country is facing a severe shortage of IT workforce. Our universities produce 25,000 IT graduates per year, out of which less than 50% of graduates meet industry requirements.

The Ministry had told the government that if IT exports are to increase, then an increase in the IT workforce is inevitable. The government had given the HEC and other institutions a target of producing 1 million IT workers in 5 years.

Officials say that HEC’s two-year AD program will help address the IT skilled workforce shortage. The Ministry says that it is working on various training programs to enable the IT workforce to market requirements.