Production of Petroleum Products Down Over 13% in First 5 Months of FY23

The petroleum products production witnessed a decline of 13.63 percent during July-November 2022-23 (FY23) as its indices went down to 88.36 from 102.31 during July-November 2021-22 (FY22), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to official data on month-on-month, petroleum products registered a 5.26 percent increase in November 2022.

High-speed diesel witnessed 15.16 percent negative growth as its output remained 2.001 billion litres in July-November 2022-23 compared to 2.359 billion liters in July-November 2021-22.

Furnace oil witnessed 12.98 negative growth in output and remained 961.284 million litres in July-November 2022-23 compared to 1.105 billion litres in July-November 2021-22.

Jet fuel oil witnessed a growth of 21.75 percent and remained 371.165 million litres in July-November 2022-23 compared to 304.859 million litres in July-November 2021-22.

Kerosene oil witnessed 36.73 percent negative growth in July-November 2022-23 and remained 38.835 million litres compared to 61.375 million litres in July-November 2021-22.

Motor spirits registered negative growth of 9.31 percent in July-November 2022-23 and remained 1.312 billion litres compared to 1.446 billion litres in July-November 2021-22.

Cement production

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 16.45 percent negative growth in July-November 2022-23 and stood at 16.928 million tons compared to 20.262 million tons in July-November 2021-22.