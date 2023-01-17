Large Scale Manufacturing Down Over 5% in November

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output decreased by 5.49 percent for November 2022 when compared with November 2021 and increased by 3.55 percent when compared with October 2022, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the provisional Quantum Index numbers of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM), the Overall Large Scale Manufacturing Sector has shown a decline of 3.58 percent during July- November 2022-23 when compared with the same period of last year.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for November 2022 with the base year 2015-16 have been developed on the basis of the latest data supplied by the source agencies i.e OCAC, Ministry of Industries & Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaux of Statistics (BoS). The indices for November 2022 and July-November 2022-23.

The QIM estimated for November 2022 is 112.30. QIM estimated for July-November, 2022-23 is 111.41.

The main contributors to the overall growth of -3.58 percent are Food (-1.02), Tobacco (-0.57), Textile (-2.47) Garments (4.46), Petroleum Products (-1.02), Cement (-1.16), Pharmaceuticals (-1.34), and Automobiles (-1.27).

The production in July-November 2022-23 as compared to July November 2021-22 has increased in Wearing apparel, Leather Products, Furniture, and Other Manufacturing (Football) while it decreased in Food, Tobacco, Textile, Coke & Petroleum Products, Pharmaceuticals, Rubber Products, Non-Metallic Mineral Products, Fabricated metal, Electrical Equipment, Machinery and Equipment, Automobiles and Other Transport Equipment.