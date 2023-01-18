KP Officially Promotes Over 130,000 School Teachers

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cabinet has officially approved the promotion of over 130,000 government school teachers in the province. This decision will come into effect in July 2023.

The promotions were announced by the KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai, and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (CM) on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, during a press conference.

51,736 primary school teachers (PSTs) have been upgraded from BPS-12 to BPS-14, 17,926 senior PSTs from BPS-14 to BPS 15, 21,316 primary school head teachers (PSHTs) from BPS-15 to BPS-16, as well as 20,247 secondary school teachers (SSTs) have been promoted from BPS-16 to BPS-17.

A 4-tier formula for teachers has also been authorized, paving the way for the promotion of 13,888 teachers working in scales ranging from BPS-17 to BPS-20. Positions of class teacher (CT), drawing master (DM), art teacher (AT), and (physical education teacher) PET have been upgraded from BPS-15 to BPS-16, while Qari has been upgraded from BPS-12 to BPS-14.

This move is expected to have a positive impact on the education system in the province, as it will provide incentives for teachers to continue their professional development and improve their abilities. It will also help retain experienced teachers in government schools, ensuring better education for students.