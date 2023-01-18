UAE Rolls Over $2 Billion Loan to Pakistan

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Wednesday that the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has rolled over their deposit of $2 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a tweet, the minister highlighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had discussed the rollover with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, during his recent visit to the country.

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has rolled over their deposit of

$2billion with State Bank of Pakistan, as discussed by #PM @CMShehbaz with His Highness the President of UAE during last week’s official visit to 🇦🇪!

Long live Pak-UAE friendship! — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) January 18, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that the UAE President had agreed to roll over the existing loan of $2 billion and provide a $1 billion additional loan.