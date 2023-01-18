UAE Rolls Over $2 Billion Loan to Pakistan

By Umer Tariq | Published Jan 18, 2023 | 10:26 pm
Pakistan | UAE | ProPakistani

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Wednesday that the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has rolled over their deposit of $2 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a tweet, the minister highlighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had discussed the rollover with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, during his recent visit to the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the UAE President had agreed to roll over the existing loan of $2 billion and provide a $1 billion additional loan.

