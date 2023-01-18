UN Secretary General Wants to Take Action Against Oil Companies Due to Climate Change

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has accused big oil companies of spreading false information regarding their impact on climate change and stated that they should be held accountable.

While addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the UN Chief demanded that these oil companies should be held accountable.

The explosive remarks from UN Secretary-General come a week after the publication of a study which revealed that ExxonMobil, one of the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas companies, rejected the findings of its own scientists about the role of fossil fuel in global warming.

Antonio Guterres compared the actions of the oil industry to the tobacco industry, which was held liable for the costs of treating smokers in a 1998 settlement worth $246 billion.

The recent study on ExxonMobil, published in the Science journal, found that the company’s own scientists accurately predicted fossil fuel’s role in global warming, but the company denied this for decades. ExxonMobil is currently facing several lawsuits in the United States.

An ExxonMobil spokesperson last week stated that the company has repeatedly addressed the issues raised in the recent study, and asserted that those who claim “Exxon knew” are incorrect in their conclusions.