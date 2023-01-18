Pakistanis Who Left for Umrah on Bikes Arrive in UAE

A group of 25 Pakistani bikers has arrived in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) that is on its way to Makkah for Umrah. The bikers, also members of the Cross Route Club, have been traveling for 15 days and have covered around 2,500 kilometers so far.

The group, led by Mukaram Tareen, began its journey from Lahore and entered Iran via the Taftan border. It then proceeded to Bandar Abbas in Iran before arriving in Sharjah via ferry.

Upon arrival in Sharjah, the group was welcomed by locals and overseas Pakistanis who offered them fruits, tea, and snacks. The 25 bikers will now spend four days in Sharjah before continuing their journey to the Saudi border via Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The group had originally planned this trip in 2019, but it was delayed due to coronavirus restrictions. It began preparations for the journey six months ago, by obtaining all necessary documents, required for cross-border traveling, from the government.

ALSO READ Dubai’s Tenants in Trouble as Landlords Demand Full Annual Rent Upfront

All of the bikers also worked out physically and mentally during this period to get ready for the challenge of being on the road for two months.

The total estimated trip is 14,000 kilometers long. The group, on average, travels nearly 400 km a day and aims to reach its next stop before sunset.