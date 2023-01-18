WASA Sends Bills to Rawalpindi Residents Before Supplying Water to New Connections

Adiala Road residents in Rawalpindi are outraged after the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) sent them bills without supplying any water after new connections.

One resident, a Lahore High Court (LHC) Assistant Registrar Khawaja Basharat, even threatened to file a legal complaint against WASA for its negligence.

Remarkably, it is the first time such a mistake has been made by the district’s water agency. Sub-Engineer WASA, Muhammad Tufail, admitted that they haven’t supplied water to Adiala Road yet and added that billing will only begin once the water supply starts.

According to The News, the water supply agency has sent bills of up to Rs. 1,094 to all consumers and warned them of removing connections if they do not pay by 21 January 2023.

Many residents at Adiala Road remain without water supply due to a lack of government projects and limited underground water. Besides, the tanker mafia has also been taking advantage of the situation by overcharging the residents.

Assistant Director WASA, Malik Javed, has assured residents of the water supply before issuing any more bills.