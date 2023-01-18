You Can Now Get Saudi Visa With Just a Plane Ticket

One of the leading Saudi Arabian airlines, Saudia, has announced that its ticket-holders can now enter the Kingdom for up to 4 days, or 96 hours, and will be allowed to perform Hajj and Umrah during their transit.

Such a facility is already provided by several UAE-based airlines, such as Etihad, Emirates, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, offering transit visas of 48-96 hours along with plane tickets.

Speaking about the initiative a Saudia spokesperson stated that when passengers book plane tickets online, they will be asked if they require a visa. If they choose “yes,” they will be directed to complete a form and finish a quick and easy 3-minute process to get transit visas with tickets.

It is pertinent to mention here that the service will be available at all international airports within the Kingdom. The move is in line with the Saudi government’s Vision 2030 plan, aimed at diversifying the economy and promoting tourism as a major contributor.