Dubai Declared World’s Best Vacation Spot

UAE’s financial and tourist hub, Dubai has been declared the best vacation spot in the world for 2023 for the second consecutive year by Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Awards.

Tripadvisor selected the top tourist destination on basis of reviews by millions of travelers who submitted them on its website from 1 November 2021 to 31 October 2022.

Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attributed the accomplishment to the Dubai government’s efforts to make Dubai a global tourism and business center under Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Dubai’s hospitality, global events, and diverse tourism spots will keep contributing to Dubai’s status as a preferred travel destination among foreigners, he noted.

Also, Dubai’s tourism has skyrocketed in the last 2 years after the pandemic, as it hosted 12.82 million overnight visitors during January-November 2022, as revealed by Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) estimates.

Here are the most preferred travel destinations in 2023, according to Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Awards: