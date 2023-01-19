Tecno’s Phantom Vision V Concept Phone Can Fold and Slide

Tecno is demonstrating its commitment to innovation with the Phantom Vision V, a rollable sliding-screen phone concept that aims to replace tablets while still fitting in your pocket.

The device can fold to a regular smartphone size and expand to a mid-size tablet. The Phantom Vision V features a display on the front and a triple camera on the rear, as well as a small display on the back, called a “reverse-side back cover,” that can display notifications, reminders, and a clock.

Its large inner display can be unfolded, similar to other foldable devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, or Vivo X Fold+. However, the Vision V also has the ability to expand its inner display even further by rolling it out to a full 10.1 inches.

For comparison, one of the largest foldables, the Mix Fold 2, maxes out at 8.02 inches. As for tablets, the regular Apple iPad goes up to 10.2 inches, but the iPad Pro reaches 12.9 inches. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a gigantic 14.6-inch panel.

Phantom Vision’s massive display is composed of 11 functional layers, providing both flexibility and durability. Additionally, the device’s casing is made of aerospace-grade titanium, making it highly durable.

The video below should give you a good look at it.

Tecno Phantom Vision V is currently a concept and it will most likely not be available as a commercially available product, similar to other rollable phone concepts we have seen in the past.

This is also the reason why we didn’t see any technical specifications since it is only a concept phone meant to show off new technology. Although it will not see the shelves anytime soon, it is still exciting to see more companies working on innovative new technologies that could shape the future.

