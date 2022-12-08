Tecno’s New MacBook Rival is Paper-Thin Despite Powerful Specs

Tecno launched its first laptop at IFA, but now we are getting something more high-end called the MegaBook S1. However, do not let the “Mega” in its name fool you as it is an extremely thin and lightweight laptop, measuring only 13.5mm thick (0.53″) by 1.35kg (2.97 lbs). This is nearly as thin as the latest Apple MacBook Air.

ALSO READ Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Arrives With a Unique Retractable Camera

This laptop is quite small for a 15.6-inch variant, but its magnesium alloy construction makes it very sturdy.

The display features a 3.2K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio alongside a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB coverage for reliable color accuracy. It can hit up to 450 nits of peak brightness and features flicker-free DC dimming as well. This makes it brighter than most other Windows laptops and close to the MacBook Air 2022.

A few months back, the MegaBook T1 was launched powered by an Intel 11th-generation processor. But the S1 upgrades it to a 12th gen Core i7 at 35W TDP with dual-fan cooling. You can choose between 512 GB or 1 TB PCIe-4.0 SSDs for storage and RAM capacity can go up to 16 GB (LPDDR5).

Despite its lightweight build, the laptop manages to carry a 70Wh battery. It uses one of its two USB-C ports for charging and brings a 65W GaN charger in its box. There are also two USB A ports, a full-size HDMI, a 3.5mm jack, and a microSD card reader.

The MegaBook S1 boots Windows 11 right out of the box, as well as some unique Tecno features. NFC support allows you to quickly pair your Tecno smartphone with the MegaBook S1 and cast its screen on the laptop using its OneLeap feature.

Tecno has managed to fit six speakers in its chassis with DTS:X Ultra support. Two microphones are available onboard with AI-powered noise cancellation. AI smarts are also built into the webcam for privacy. It can detect if someone is looking over your shoulder, and will automatically clear the screen.

The Tecno MegaBook S1 will be available in select markets in two configurations: 512GB storage for $1500 and 1TB storage at $1,600. It is unclear if it will arrive in Pakistan.