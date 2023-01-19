UAE Worker Who Lost His Arm to a Meat Grinder Awarded Around Rs. 1 Crore

A worker in Abu Dhabi who lost his right arm in a meat grinder accident at work has been awarded a significant compensation payout.
The Abu Dhabi Appeals Court directed the worker’s employer to pay him AED 150,000 (around $40,838) for the physical and material damages he suffered from the incident.
The worker was on duty when his right hand got stuck in the meat grinder, a tragic accident he blamed on the company’s negligence and its failure to provide safety measures. Also, he had initially sought AED 200,000 (about $54,451) in compensation from his employer.
However, the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance, finding the company guilty of negligence, ordered it to pay AED 10,000 (approx. $2,722) fine and an additional AED 100,000 (around $27,225) to the worker.
The worker, dissatisfied with compensation, challenged this ruling in the appeals court, arguing that he lost the ability to perform some of his duties and hence he deserves a greater payout.
Then, the appeals court judge raised the compensation to AED 150,000, recognizing the extent of the worker’s injuries and the impact they had on his life.