UAE Worker Who Lost His Arm to a Meat Grinder Awarded Around Rs. 1 Crore

A worker in Abu Dhabi who lost his right arm in a meat grinder accident at work has been awarded a significant compensation payout.

The Abu Dhabi Appeals Court directed the worker’s employer to pay him AED 150,000 (around $40,838) for the physical and material damages he suffered from the incident.

ALSO READ UAE Changes Import Law for Everything Acquired by Businesses

The worker was on duty when his right hand got stuck in the meat grinder, a tragic accident he blamed on the company’s negligence and its failure to provide safety measures. Also, he had initially sought AED 200,000 (about $54,451) in compensation from his employer.

However, the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance, finding the company guilty of negligence, ordered it to pay AED 10,000 (approx. $2,722) fine and an additional AED 100,000 (around $27,225) to the worker.

ALSO READ These Are the Best and Worst Cities to Start a Business in the UK

The worker, dissatisfied with compensation, challenged this ruling in the appeals court, arguing that he lost the ability to perform some of his duties and hence he deserves a greater payout.

Then, the appeals court judge raised the compensation to AED 150,000, recognizing the extent of the worker’s injuries and the impact they had on his life.