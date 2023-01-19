These Are the Best and Worst Cities to Start a Business in the UK

CMC Markets, a UK-based financial services company, has unveiled, in its recent study, the top cities of the UK with the highest success rate of new business in the last 5 years.
CMC Markets conducted this study via a business intelligence software, Endole, and examined the number of businesses launched in the UK’s 25 biggest cities between December 2017 and December 2022.
According to the study, Reading, Stoke-on-Trent, Plymouth, and Cardiff, have one of the most flourishing businesses and entrepreneurs, with business closure rates of only 0.13%, 0.21%, 0.27%, and 0.32%, respectively.
In terms of the highest rate of business closure, Southampton stands at the top with a rate of 3.04% followed by Sheffield at 3%, and Birmingham at 2.04%. Interestingly, London is also listed among the least successful cities, with a business closure rate of 1.38%.
Here are the top 10 cities in the UK with the most successful new businesses:
|City
|No. of Businesses Opened
|No. of Businesses Closed
|Percentage of Business Closures
|Reading
|6,877
|9
|0.13%
|Stoke-on-Trent
|6,228
|13
|0.21%
|Plymouth
|4,744
|13
|0.27%
|Cardiff
|18,232
|58
|0.32%
|Edinburgh
|17,372
|71
|0.41%
|Bradford
|2,655
|11
|0.45%
|Bristol
|17,043
|94
|0.55%
|Northampton
|8,993
|49
|0.55%
|Derby
|8,109
|45
|0.56%
|Belfast
|7,819
|62
|0.79%
Here are the bottom 10 cities in the UK with the least successful new businesses:
|City
|No. of Businesses Opened
|No. of Businesses Closed
|Percentage of Business Closures
|Southampton
|5,337
|162
|3.04%
|Sheffield
|13,241
|397
|3.00%
|Birmingham
|16,330
|333
|2.04%
|Leeds
|15,377
|276
|1.80%
|Manchester
|35,525
|622
|1.75%
|London
|23,192
|320
|1.38%
|Coventry
|12,900
|176
|1.36%
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|7,988
|96
|1.20%
|Kingston upon Hull
|6,036
|62
|1.03%
|Nottingham
|9,863
|95
|0.96%