These Are the Best and Worst Cities to Start a Business in the UK

CMC Markets, a UK-based financial services company, has unveiled, in its recent study, the top cities of the UK with the highest success rate of new business in the last 5 years.

CMC Markets conducted this study via a business intelligence software, Endole, and examined the number of businesses launched in the UK’s 25 biggest cities between December 2017 and December 2022.

According to the study, Reading, Stoke-on-Trent, Plymouth, and Cardiff, have one of the most flourishing businesses and entrepreneurs, with business closure rates of only 0.13%, 0.21%, 0.27%, and 0.32%, respectively.

In terms of the highest rate of business closure, Southampton stands at the top with a rate of 3.04% followed by Sheffield at 3%, and Birmingham at 2.04%. Interestingly, London is also listed among the least successful cities, with a business closure rate of 1.38%.

Here are the top 10 cities in the UK with the most successful new businesses:

City No. of Businesses Opened No. of Businesses Closed Percentage of Business Closures Reading 6,877 9 0.13% Stoke-on-Trent 6,228 13 0.21% Plymouth 4,744 13 0.27% Cardiff 18,232 58 0.32% Edinburgh 17,372 71 0.41% Bradford 2,655 11 0.45% Bristol 17,043 94 0.55% Northampton 8,993 49 0.55% Derby 8,109 45 0.56% Belfast 7,819 62 0.79%

Here are the bottom 10 cities in the UK with the least successful new businesses: