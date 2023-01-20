Amitabh Bachchan Meets Messi and Ronaldo as Rivals Meet for Possibly the Last Time

Bollywood superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, attended the opening ceremony of the football match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Thursday night.

The match was played between Paris Saint-Germain and the combined team of Al Hilal and Al Nassr clubs at King Fahd International Stadium.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Opposes Shan Masood as Vice Captain of ODI Team

Lionel Messi was leading Paris Saint-Germain while Portuguese captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, was leading the Saudi-based clubs’ players.

Meanwhile, the crowd stood on its feet when the Bollywood legend arrived at the stadium before the game and met the players from both teams on the field.

In a viral video, the legend can be seen walking onto the field and shaking hands not only with Messi and Ronaldo but also with players from both teams.

The presence of the Baghban actor at the King Fahd International Stadium surprised everyone, and fans of both football and Bollywood went wild.

Taking to his Twitter account, the legendary actor wrote, “’An evening in Riyadh. What an evening .. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbappe, Neymar all playing together.”

ALSO READ Yasir Arafat Becomes First Pakistani to Complete ECB Level 4 Coaching Course

T 4533 – "An evening in Riyadh .. " what an evening ..

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons ..

Incredible !!!#football #Ronaldo #Messi #AlNassr #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/fXlaw9meeV — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 20, 2023

Ronaldo made his debut for Al Nassr, which was supposed to happen earlier this month but was delayed as the club had met his foreign player quota.