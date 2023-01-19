Yasir Arafat Becomes First Pakistani to Complete ECB Level 4 Coaching Course

Former Pakistani pacer, Yasir Arafat, completed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) level 4 coaching course, becoming the first Pakistani to do so.

While announcing this, Yasir took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Alhumdulillah I have completed my ECB Level 4 coaching course.”

The 40-year-old cricketer also expressed his gratitude to Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) for their extended support throughout this journey.

Alhumdulillah I have completed my ECB Level 4 coaching course. A big thanks to @PCA for their support and to all the coaches who helped me achieve this. pic.twitter.com/vwLiXM87XD — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) January 18, 2023

After announcing his retirement, the right-arm pacer has been working in various positions and coaching junior teams in England.

It is pertinent to mention here that Arafat also applied for the position of Pakistan’s team bowling coach in 2019, but PCB chose Waqar Younis instead.

Yasir Arafat made his debut for Pakistan in 2000 and has played three Tests, 11 ODIs, and 13 T20Is, taking 29 wickets in 27 matches across formats.

Arafat also played domestic cricket in England when he represented various counties.

The 40-year-old also coached Surrey CCC in County Championship as a bowling consultant back in 2022.

Meanwhile, another Pakistani pacer, Junaid Khan, is also pursuing a coaching career and is about to complete level-III coaching in England.