CDA Chairman’s Job on The Line as Business and Political Interests Collide

CDA Chairman Captain (r) Mohammad Usman Younis has found himself caught in the middle of conflicting interests between a prominent business person and a local politician within five months of his posting. This may put his position in jeopardy.

Considered a reliable and efficient bureaucrat by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Usman Younis was appointed as Chief Commissioner Islamabad and CDA chairman in August by the federal government.

He was tasked with working on several important projects such as the Rawal Dam Interchange, Korang Bridge Project, and the Bhara Kahu Bypass, which is a priority for the current government.

CDA officials have stated that the Chairman has performed well and completed several important projects such as the Rawal Dam Interchange within a month and the Bhara Kahu Bypass, which is in its final stages. The Chairman has also made several visits to the Bhara Kahu Bypass project site to ensure it is completed on time.

However, rumors have begun to circulate within the CDA, causing concern among staff. Some media outlets have also reported that the Chairman may be replaced with a former Commissioner of Rawalpindi.

Multiple sources state that one of the biggest reasons behind these rumors is that a developer who allegedly owes CDA billions of rupees is apparently unhappy with the Chairman’s working style, following the issuance of notices to the developer to deposit due installments. This has led to reports of the Chairman’s removal.

Some other reasons behind these rumors are that a politician from Rawalpindi who has a keen interest in CDA affairs is not satisfied with the current Chairman and wants someone of their own to be appointed in the position.

Additionally, the CDA’s recent exploration of options for setting up a landfill site in the Kuri area has not been well received by operators of housing societies in the area.

Some CDA officers, who are suspected of being involved in a Rs. 20 billion quotation scam, are also reportedly working to remove the Chairman because he had ordered an investigation against them.

Via: Dawn