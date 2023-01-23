Chairman CDA Abruptly Removed Due to Political and Business Pressure

In a surprise move, Captain (retd.) Muhammad Usman, a BS-20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has been transferred from his current duties as Chief Commissioner of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The development follows after he got himself in the middle of conflicting interests between a powerful business person and a local politician within 5 months of his posting.

According to the notification issued by Cabinet Secretariat, Capt. (retd) Usman has been directed to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect until further orders.

His sudden transfer has raised questions about the reasons behind the decision and what impact it may have on the ongoing projects and initiatives in the federal capital.

Also, the Establishment Division has not yet released any official announcement regarding Capt. (retd) Usman’s new role. However, more information will be made available soon.

Altogether, his abrupt transfer has caused concern in administrative circles, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops in the following days.