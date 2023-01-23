China Announces Big Decision Regarding Travel to UAE

China is gradually lifting its travel restrictions one by one for different counties. Recently, it has announced that organized groups will be permitted to fly to United Arab Emirates (UAE) from next month.

Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in its statement, said that travel agencies and online tourism companies in China will be allowed to provide group trips to the UAE from 6 February 2023.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the world’s second-largest economy froze group travel in 2020; however, on 8 January 2023, it lifted most of its travel restrictions and reopened borders to foreigners.

Last year in December, China’s National Health Commission also demoted COVID-19 from Class A to Class B, eliminating the quarantine requirement for passengers.

After 8 January, China-bound passengers from UAE only need to take a PCR test 48 hours before their trip. Passengers with a negative result are required to make a health declaration to China Customs before commencing the journey. On the other hand, travelers with positive results must wait until the result is negative.