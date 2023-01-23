FBR Takes Notice of Private Citizens Working At Field Offices

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken notice of private individuals working with officers in the Corporate Tax Office Karachi.

Sources told ProPakistani that Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue CTO Karachi has warned all commissioners IR CTO Karachi with regard to the detachment of private employees from serving official duties in the government department at Karachi Station.

ALSO READ FBR Finalizes Strategy to Achieve Revenue Target for Third Quarter

It has been reported that some private individuals are working with officers under administrative control, which is illegal and tantamount to misconduct, the tax regulator stated. Higher authorities have taken serious notice of this illegal practice and conveyed that these private individuals be detached immediately from offices.

In the future, if any such private individual is found with any officer, stern administrative action shall be taken against him, sources added.