Azfar Manzoor Takes Charge as Acting Chairman of STZA

After six months, the Special Technology Zones Authority finally got ahead with Azfar Manzoor taking charge of the position of Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) Acting Chairman.

Sources informed ProPakistani that after the notification of the appointment by the federal government, Azfar Manzoor has taken the charge of the post and started performing his duties.

Earlier on January 05, 2023, the federal government appointed Manzoor, an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, as a member Special Technology Zones Authority under Section 3(4) of the STZA Act, 2021.

According to the cabinet division, the seat of the chairman of the Special Technology Zones Authority was vacant for the last 6 months, the Authority had requested to give acting charge to an officer till the appointment of a permanent chairman, after the appointment of Manzoor as acting chairman STZA the process of appointment of permanent chairman will be started which may take 4 months.