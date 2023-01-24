Oppo’s First Ever Flip Phone is Launching Next Month [Leak]

Oppo’s first-ever flip phone, the Find N2 Flip, is rumored to launch around the globe soon and it may happen as soon as March this year.

The report comes from industry tipster Snoopy Tech, who claims that the Find N2 Flip will launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, which is set to kick off by the end of February and will last through the first few days of March.

ALSO READ Oppo Upgraded Find N2 and Company’s First Foldable Phone Launched

The tipster has also shared the foldable phone’s entire spec sheet. It will feature a 6.8-inch foldable AMOLED display with 1080p+ resolution (2520 x 1080 pixels), a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 403 PPI pixel density.

Additionally, it will have a 3.26-inch secondary AMOLED screen on the back with 720 x 382 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, both protected by Gorilla Glass 5. This would make it the largest outer screen on a flip foldable yet.

The global Find N2 Flip will be powered by the flagship grade Dimensity 9000+ chipset and will come with 8 GB/16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of storage. It will run on Android 13 OS with Color OS on top.

ALSO READ These Oppo Phones Will Get Color OS 13 First

The device will feature a 32MP Sony IMX709 front camera and a rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It will also have a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC fast charging, dual SIM support, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and an IPX4 rating.

The N2 Flip measures 160.6 x 75.2 x 7.85mm and weighs 191 grams. It will be available in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple shades.

There is no word on pricing yet, but since it is going to be a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip rival, we can expect it to cost below $1,000.