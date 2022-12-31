These Oppo Phones Will Get Color OS 13 First

For a long time, software updates were considered a weak point of Chinese and other phone makers. This changed in 2022 for Oppo as well as Samsung and other major companies. The BBK-owned Chinese brand already has updated a number of smartphones in China and other markets only a few months after Color OS 13’s debut.

As we prepare to enter 2023 the brand has revealed the Color OS 13 update schedule for the first quarter. Here are the details.

Oppo will release stable and beta versions of Android 13-based ColorOS 13 to a large number of smartphones in Q1 2023. The Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo K9s will be the first to receive the beta update. The update is only for the Chinese region, but the global rollout timeline should be revealed soon.

Here is the comprehensive list of beta and stable roll outs for Oppo phones in China.

Beta Update

January 11, 2023

Oppo Reno 7 5G

Oppo Reno 7 New Year Edition

Oppo K10 Vitality 5G

Oppo K9s

February 2023

Oppo Reno 5 K 5G

Oppo Reno K9

March 2023

Oppo K9 Pro 5G

Oppo K9x 5G

Oppo A55 5G

Stable Update

January 12, 2023

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo Ace 2

Oppo Find X2

Oppo Ace 2 Eva limited edition

Oppo X2 Pro Lamborghini edition

January 13, 2023

Oppo K10x 5G

Oppo K10 Pro 5G

January 31, 2023

Oppo Pad

Oppo Pad Artist limited edition

As mentioned earlier, the global rollout will be announced within a day. But since Oppo has been highly efficient with its Color OS 13 rollout, it will not take long before the update arrives in the global market after China. It should become available in Pakistan as soon as the international rollout begins.

Note that the devices mentioned above are only the first handsets that will get the update. It will reach older and cheaper phones gradually overtime.