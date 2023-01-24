World’s Biggest Mall Officially Changes Name After 15 Years

Dubai Mall, the world’s largest shopping center by area, has undergone a small change to its name, as announced over the weekend.

A short video posted on TikTok revealed that the mall will now be known as “Dubai Mall,” eliminating the word “The” from its title. However, the video is currently unavailable due to unknown reasons.

The video, gaining over 300,000 views since it was posted, featured the caption “New name but still your fav mall” and includes hashtags such as #bigchanges, #dubaimall, #dubailife, and #uae.

The mall’s social media handles have also been changed to represent the new name. They still have the same design but now say “Dubai Mall Emaar” rather than “The Dubai Mall Emaar.”

The mall’s management stated that the name change is in line with the mall’s rebranding strategy and it still remains the same mall that people know and love.

Dubai Mall is known for its wide variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options and is a major tourist attraction in Dubai.