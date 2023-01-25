Heavy Rain and Unstable Weather Forces UAE to Close Schools

Due to the heavy rain and unstable weather conditions predicted for the next few days, public and private schools in Sharjah’s Kalba City and Fujairah sent students back to their homes at 12 PM today.

ALSO READ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Welcome UAE President in Rahim Yar Khan

Prioritizing the safety of students, many schools have also canceled field trips scheduled for today and tomorrow.

The school administration informed parents via text messages and e-mails, stating that the weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday predicts downpours of different intensities, and hence all school trips scheduled for this school week will be canceled.

ALSO READ PM Once Again Expresses Desire to Complete IMF’s 9th Review

The authorities in the eastern region have taken the required precautions to maintain safety and prevent the accumulation of rainwater on roads in the event of severe rainfall. They are taking every measure to ensure that the citizens remain unharmed amid this severe weather.

Via Khaleej Times