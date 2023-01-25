Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu Bypass Will Be Open for Public Soon

The federal government is planning to operationalize Bhara Kahu Bypass within the next.

According to reports, 90 percent of the elevated part, culverts, underpasses, bridge, and interchange of the multibillion-rupee Bhara Kahu bypass has been completed. The report adds that the remaining work on the project is estimated to conclude in eight weeks.

The report also highlights that the work on the top slab of only one of the seven culverts is currently underway. Of the five underpasses, only the top slab of the Shahdara underpass and half of the top slab of the Kiani underpass remain.

Furthermore, only a portion of the top slab of the interchange is to be completed, while the nullah bridge will be completed after the girders and slab are installed.

Official maps confirm that all 244 piles have been completed. 21 out of 25 pile tops, 21 out of 25 piers, 3 transoms out of 25 have been completed, and 110 girders out of 156 have been erected.

The inauguration date of the Bhara Kahu Bypass will be decided next month. The project will not only benefit the residents of Bhara Kahu and its surroundings, but it will also make traffic more manageable.

The area’s ever-increasing population, with many people traveling to Murree and Azad Kashmir, has made Bhara Kahu a point of routine traffic jams, causing challenges for both travelers and residents.

The 5.6-kilometer-long road (including a one-kilometer flyover) begins on Murree Road in Malpur and ends on Murree Road near the Jugi bus stop.