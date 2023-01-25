Senior US Treasury Official Extends Support to Pakistan on Economic Issues

Robert Kaproth, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury for Asia Wednesday extended his support and cooperation to Pakistan on economic and financial issues.

The Deputy Assistant Secretary called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

The minister briefed Kaproth on the economic outlook of the country. He apprised that the present government inherited a weak economic legacy and added that despite challenging economic conditions, the government is focusing on fixing things in the right direction and introducing reforms in all sectors including the energy sector and capital market to achieve economic growth.

The minister shared with Kaproth the damages caused by the floods in Pakistan and their impact on the economy of Pakistan. He stressed that the government is handling all challenges with complete commitment.

Kaproth underscored good relations between Pakistan and the United States and expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the government for economic and financial stability.

Senior Macroeconomist for the Department of the Treasury for Pakistan Eva Ghirmai, Financial Attache Larita Bolden, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance and senior officers from Finance Division also attended the meeting.