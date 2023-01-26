Govt Reveals Reason Behind Power Outage That Shutdown Pakistan

The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) completed a preliminary investigation into the power breakdown that hit most parts of the country on 23 January.

According to the report, the blackout was caused by frequency fluctuation that originated from Guddu early morning on Monday. As a result, 500KV lines from Guddu got tripped.

Guddu’s frequency was 50MHz before the fault. However, it suddenly jumped up to 57MHz, leading to the transmission lines getting tripped. It caused a domino effect, with transmission lines at Tarbela, Mangla, and Warsak also getting tripped.

At 7:34 AM, most parts of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and other major cities experienced an hours-long electricity shutdown.

NTDC teams immediately jumped into action to restore the power supply. It took them several hours to resolve the issue. By Monday night, electricity was restored in most parts of the country.

In a press conference on 24 January, Tuesday, Federal Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan suspected a cyberattack behind the breakdown. He added that although the chances of hackers’ involvement were slim, NTDC would investigate to rule them out.