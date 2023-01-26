Investors Flocking to UAE Due to New Visa Rules and Ease of Doing Business

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has started attracting more foreign investments following the government’s amendments in visa rules and supporting investors in terms of ease of doing business.

A UAE-based business consultant, Business Link, has revealed in its report, that it received many inquiries about UAE’s golden visa, silver visa, investor visa, and freelance visa, reflecting the interest of high-net-worth individuals.

Other main reasons behind wealthy investors’ interest in UAE are its business-friendly policies, empowering tax rules, and strategic location.

CEO and Founder of Business Link, Hatel El Safty, stated that UAE’s long-term approach has transformed it into a foreign investment center and added that 2023 will witness more investments from global firms.

UAE will also develop special economic zones (SEZs) this year focusing on specific industries, including technology, production, and financial services. Besides, the UAE government has introduced various projects like Emirates Development Bank (EDB) to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

Dubai’s SME initiatives provide avenues for mentorship and networking to help them expand and become sustainable.