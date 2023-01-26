Octopus Digital Appoints Tanveer Karamat As New CEO

Tanveer Karamat has been appointed as a Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Digital Limited with immediate effect to complete the remaining term till 07 June 2024, in place of Asmar Ahmed Atif.

Asmar Ahmed Atif resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Digital Limited effective 24 January 2023 and will continue to serve as Director of Octopus Digital Limited, according to the stock filing.

Tanveer Karamat was serving as the Executive Director & President at Avanceon Middle East & South Asia. He previously worked as the Country Manager at Honeywell Pte. Ltd. and as Manager: Power Plant Sales at Wärtsilä. Tanveer has over 20 years of experience in the field of engineering and technology.

He studied chemical engineering at Dawood College of Engineering & Technology.

In pursuant to Section 187 of The Companies Act, 2017, a casual vacancy was created in the office of Chief Executive Officer and has been filled by the Board of Director(s) of Octopus Digital Limited as informed in the above action.

Besides, Mohammad Arif Janjua has been appointed as a Director of Octopus Digital Limited with immediate effect to complete the remaining term till 07 June 2024 in place of Junaid Mushtaq Paracha.

Junaid Mushtaq Paracha resigned from the position of Director from the Board of Directors of Octopus Digital Limited effective 24 January 2023.