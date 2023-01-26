Gwadar to Receive 100MW Electricity from Iran

The governments of Pakistan and Iran have agreed to supply an additional 100 megawatts of electricity to Gwadar starting March 1, as stated by Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambarani, Director General of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA).

Qambarani wrote on his Twitter:

InshaAllah Gwadar will have 24/7 power supply, this will boost industry, tourism and real estate business in Gwadar.

This agreement was signed in June 2022, at the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who tasked authorities with completing the project quickly.

ALSO READ Cabinet Approves Nationwide Public Awareness Drive on Energy Conservation

Additionally, the Central Development Working Party approved a 132kV transmission line from Jiwani to Gwadar, which will be completed for Rs. 2.3 billion, connecting Gwadar to the National Grid for the first time and increasing its access to imported electricity from Iran.

This will be a significant step forward for Gwadar since it relies on electricity imported from Iran.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif officially launched the refurbishment of units five and six at the Mangla dam, with the goal of increasing its electricity generation capacity.

The US Ambassador, Donald Blome, was also in attendance at the Mangla Hydro Power Station to celebrate the completion of a $150 Million project, funded by the United States, which aims to enhance the station’s power generation capabilities.

As a result of this project, the station’s capacity has been increased by 300 megawatts, enough to power 100,000 households and 2 million people in Pakistan.

Ambassador Blome commented on the development saying: