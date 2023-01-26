Pakistan Exposes Indian Bombing Conspiracy in Occupied Kashmir

Pakistani intelligence agencies have uncovered India’s plot to stage a false flag operation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by sending Indian Armed Forces there and blaming it on Pakistan.

According to reports, the operation was planned to take place in the Pooch Sector of IIOJK, close to the line of control (LoC), a military-controlled border between Pakistan and India.

ALSO READ Senior US Treasury Official Extends Support to Pakistan on Economic Issues

Pakistan’s spy agencies identified 3 Indian agents, planning to engage in the plot, Bashir, a spy of India’s 93 Infantry Brigade, and his two accomplices, Alam and Aslam.

This plot involved the recruitment of locals and presenting them as alleged terrorist agents from Pakistan to carry out bombing attacks in the IIOJK. The hired terrorists would’ve been trained to plant improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to ambush the Indian Army’s 93 Brigade of the Dogra Regiment present in the area.

ALSO READ Lahore New Elevated Expressway’s Progress Now Depends on the Federal Government

They would’ve infiltrated IIOJK via Azad Jammu & Kashmir’s (AJK) Jashkwal region, and then India, under its false-flag operation, would have detained them, seized their weapons, and framed Pakistan for the entire incident.

Pakistani security agencies also revealed that Indian Police’s DSP Prashanna was entrusted with supervising the false flag operation. Reportedly, the plot was devised at the directions of India’s Prime Minister (PM), Narendra Modi, on the eve of India’s Republic Day on 26 January.