Pakistan Mobile Device Manufacturing Summit Aimed to Boost Local Assembly and Investment Opportunities

A Mobile Device Manufacturing Summit was organized in Islamabad on Tuesday 24th January 2023 by the Engineering Development Board (EDB), a department attached to the Ministry of Industries and Production.

The goal of the summit was to increase the export of mobile phones and improve the business environment in the country. Additionally, members of the association showcased technology and products, such as those from Xiaomi, Realmi, Infinix, Tecno, Itel, Alcatel, G-Five, Oppo, Vivo, and Premier Code.

The summit and exhibition gathered input from all relevant stakeholders to increase the local assembly of mobile devices by increasing investment and job opportunities in the sector. It aimed to benefit the mobile device manufacturing industry by promoting further partnerships with international partners, thereby increasing competitiveness.

Localizing parts and components used in mobile manufacturing, localizing allied equipment like laptops and tablets, targeting the export of mobile phones, and promoting ease of doing business in Pakistan we some key targets of the summit.

Mobile device manufacturers, government officials from the Ministry of Industries and Production, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Ministry of Commerce, National Tariff Commission, Board of Investment, Ministry of IT and Telecom, Federal Board of Revenue, and academia, joined the event.