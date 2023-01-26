Rupee Drops by a Huge Rs. 9 vs US Dollar, With Open Market Rate Above 250

The Pakistani rupee has fallen 6.1 percent during the first two hours of intraday trade today with the interbank rate losing Rs. 9.2 to fall as low as 240.125. Meanwhile, the open market rates across multiple currency counters registered highs of 250-251 after initial asks for the greenback opened at 247.

Our channel checks have confirmed that the PKR is expected to move beyond 255 in the market and while the interbank rate may further depreciate before closing later today. Market sources have touted the local currency to be at the mercy of market forces today after a wide consensus established in the past two trading sessions that neither SBP nor exchange companies would be able to control dollar movements against PKR.

The PKR has sharply jerked off the handle even since the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) hiked its policy rate to 17 percent on Monday, forcing foreign exchange firms to lift the cap on dollar trade citing “artificial” distortions for an economy in desperate need of IMF assistance.

Independent economic analyst A H H Soomro told ProPakistani,

It’s a belated adjustment of the currency that is extremely vital to remove grey market attractiveness and increase usd flows away from hawala hundi. Once interbank is closer to open market, you will see sharp improvement in the remittances drop that will easily bring current account to surplus. With exporters bringing money back, economy will stabilize enough to comfort lenders for a while. The real improvement would be a function of new IMF plan-led structural reforms happening only after new elections.

In any case, money changers say today’s massive spiraling is due to a lack of dollars in the market which has caused the spread between interbank and open market rates to widen significantly.

The rupee’s official value has depreciated 12 percent against the dollar since the start of the 2022-23 fiscal year, which ends on June 30. Prior to the removal of the rupee cap, markets looked at three different rates to determine its value: the official rate set by the state bank, the rate set by foreign exchange companies, and the black market rate.

While some experts have suggested an improvement in the PKR/USD parity in the coming days, trends suggest fundamentals are crippled and sentiments are ignoring fiscal movements which have made exchange rate recovery and forecasting a near-impossible job for those on economy watch.

Today’s trends show currency controls are slowly shifting from the clutches of the central bank to the mercy of a market-determined free float. This may kill the influence of the black market for good, but stakeholders on both ends of the equation should be ready to see PKR forming resistance in the sticky range of beyond 250.

This is an intraday market update.