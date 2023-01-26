Woman Gives Birth Mid-Air on Tokyo-Dubai Emirates Flight

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 26, 2023 | 5:49 pm

A passenger aboard an Emirates flight from Tokyo’s Narita International Airport to Dubai International Airport gave birth mid-flight on 19 January.

The 12-hour overnight Flight EK 319, landed on time despite the medical emergency, according to a statement from the airline.

ALSO READ

The airline’s cabin crew, trained for such cases, helped the passenger and her newborn, who landed safely in Dubai where they were received by local medical staff.

Speaking about the unusual incident, Emirates’ official remarked that the health and safety of both, the crew and the passengers, are of great importance to them.

ALSO READ

Although births on commercial flights are rare, the Emirates’ policy for pregnant travelers is similar to other airlines. Unless there are any medical difficulties, passengers, with up to 7 months of pregnancy, can travel by air.

However, passengers, pregnant for 29 weeks or more, must bring a medical certificate or a letter signed by a doctor or midwife. Anyone over the 32nd week of multiple pregnancies or the 36th week of a single pregnancy is not permitted to fly.

Salman Ahmed

lens

Pakistan Opts Out of SCO Film Festival in India Due to ‘Prevailing Tensions’
Read more in lens

proproperty

PTI’s Ex-MNAs Evicted from Parliament Lodges, Privileges Revoked
Read more in proproperty
close
>