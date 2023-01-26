PM Shehbaz to Inaugurate Green Line Train Tomorrow

Long awaited Green Line train will start operating as Premium Express of Pakistan Railways from tomorrow.

The high-profile train will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

ALSO READ Armed Forces to Get Special Awards on 75th Independence Day

On the instructions of Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, breakfast, lunch, high tea, and dinner will be provided to the passengers during the journey within the ticket price.

Apart from this, high-quality bedding and utility kits will also be provided.

The Green Line running from Margalla station to Karachi will stop at Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rohri, Hyderabad, and Drug Road on the way.

This train will be operated with new coaches that arrived from China recently.

ALSO READ Man Reverses His Age By 5 Years With Unique Medical Experiment

The turnaround time of the Green Line is set at 22 hours which will be reduced over time. To make the train successful and ensure service quality, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways has formed a committee under the chairmanship of the Additional General Manager of Traffic.

According to the CEO of Railways Salman Sadiq Shaikh, Green Line is introducing a new dimension in Pakistan Railways and more such trains with the highest quality services will be introduced in the future.