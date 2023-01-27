Export-Led Growth Cure to Pakistan’s Economic Woes: Minister

Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal Friday said export-led growth is the cure for Pakistan’s economic woes and the ministry will recommend to the prime minister that an export emergency should be declared to take the country out of the economic quagmire.

In a meeting, the country’s top exporters from steel, pharmaceutical, and textile sectors apprised the minister about the problems being faced by them in the course of doing business and export of indigenous products.

The minister while assuring them about the full-fledged support of the government remarked that all-out support will be provided to the industrial sector for the resolution of their issues. He said that the business community should apprise the government of any red-tapism or any other bottlenecks in the way of undertaking any venture and the government will resolve it.

The minister said that the government is pursuing a business-friendly policy and promoting a conducive environment for entrepreneurs. He said that in the past, we learned to consume instead of earning dollars.

He said that the survival of the country is based on whether we can enhance our exports to $100 billion in the shortest possible time. The government stands with the industrial sector to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and to push exports, he added.

The Minister offered the platform of the Ministry of Planning and Development to the private sector for assisting in the resolution of their problems.

He said that Vision 2010 and Vision 2025 envisioned revamping the economic structure and bringing prosperity and development to Pakistan but unfortunately political instability derailed the journey of progress.