CDWP Approves Seven Development Projects Worth Rs. 22 Billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved seven development projects worth Rs. 22.16 billion during its meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

The forum considered seven projects related to the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, and Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The forum approved Balochistan Urgent Response for Food Security Project at the cost of Rs 1,100 million, Maintenance Dredging of the Navigation Channel of Gwadar Port at the cost of Rs. 4,669.762 million, Social Sector Accelerator for Health, Nutrition, Education, Youth and Gender, National Priority Initiatives (2nd 9revised) at the cost of Rs. 4,825.05 million.

The forum also approved the Provision of Academic & Research Facilities & Girls Hostel at Quaid-e-Azam University at the cost of Rs. 3,860.355 million, Establishment of Partnership between Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Government of Pakistan to address grand challenges in Health Sector at the cost of Rs. 220 million, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Hospital at Tarlai, Islamabad, at the cost of Rs. 2,499.993 million, and Sanitary Sewerage System with Treatment Plant in Gilgit city at the cost of Rs 4,988.704 million.