NIBAF, CFASP to Offer Certification in Treasury Management

National Institute for Banking and Finance Pakistan (NIBAF) and CFA Society Pakistan (CFASP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate for the capacity development of professionals working in the banking industry, development finance institutions, stock exchanges, and the corporate sector.

Under this collaboration, the two institutions would support each other in matters and activities of mutual interest, such as joint training programs, webinars and conferences. These institutions would also jointly develop and offer a “Certification in Treasury Management” for professionals working in the domain of treasury including the front office, middle office, and back office of the local financial industry.

The MoU was signed in a simple but graceful ceremony by Riaz Nazarali Chunara, Managing Director NIBAF, and Muhammad Shoaib, Advocacy Chair, CFA Society Pakistan. Muhammad Ali Malik, Executive Director of Financial Markets & Reserve Management Group, State Bank of Pakistan was also present on this occasion.