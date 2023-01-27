Now Top-Up Your Telenor Balance Using Bykea App

Bykea is now offering Telenor Pakistan mobile top-ups through the Bykea App to drivers, who can now purchase the top-up or bundles for themselves and their customers.

The signing ceremony for the partnership was held at Telenor Pakistan’s Karachi office to make the Bykea App more convenient for customers. Bykea customers can top-up their Telenor mobile balance and subscribe to a bundle of their choice after the ride.

“We observed that Bykea riders used to have credit in their wallets which they would have to cash out or transfer to other apps for mobile top-ups. To disentangle this process for them while creating further value for the ride-hailing service, we built an option to top-up and subscribe to mobile bundles, built within the Bykea app,” Abdul Mannan, Chief Information Officer at Bykea, stated.

“Financial flexibility and digital cash are the future. We are aiming to incorporate features in Bykea that allow more ease and safety to move cash,” he added.

Umair Mohsin, Chief Marketing Officer, Telenor Pakistan commenting on the partnership, said, “Customer care is at the core of our business and our priority is to bring convenience to our customers.”

“Collaborating with like-minded partners such as Bykea allows us to further branch out and redefine customer experience and to create further convenience for Telenor Pakistan users.”