TV Channels Ordered to Stop Airing Infamous School Bullying Video

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) not to broadcast the video of a girl being violently tortured at a private school.

The ruling was issued in response to a request submitted on behalf of one of the underage girls accused of bullying. The police had earlier filed a report regarding four girls after receiving a complaint from the victim’s father.

ALSO READ Sindh Govt is Launching an Exclusive Bus Service for Women

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the video’s extensive airing had endangered the lives of the young girls and that the media had broken norms by displaying the schoolgirls’ faces on television.

The court ordered the news outlets to stop broadcasting the footage and apologize, as well as the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority to remove it from the internet.

The court’s ruling is a step in the right direction to ensure the safety and well-being of the young girls involved in this case, as well as to prevent the further distribution and glorification of such disturbing content.