Sindh Govt is Launching an Exclusive Bus Service for Women

The sindh government announced yesterday that it will soon launch pink buses to facilitate women. As per an official tweet from Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Memon, the service is set to launch in Karachi on February 1.

The details about the routes, timings, and the number of buses in the fleet are currently unknown, however, the government aims to keep the service affordable and user-friendly for women.

Transport department government of Sindh is going to start Pakistan’s First bus service only for the women and girls exclusively. Inshallah Pink buses will start their operation from 1st February in #Karachi. Peoples Bus Service, At Your Service. pic.twitter.com/6T1rQUK3qm — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) January 26, 2023

The Sindh government launched an electric bus service in Karachi earlier this month. These buses travel from Malir Cantt to Clock Tower Roundabout and Sea View Defence via Khayaban-e-Ittehad.

Memon stated that this bus service is a gift to the people of Karachi and that similar projects would be launched in the future.

He stated that there was no bus service from Sea View to the airport and that people had to rely on ride-hailing services or cabs, which are costly.

“In this EV (electric vehicle) bus service, they can now travel to the airport for just Rs. 50.” the minister said.

Electric Taxi Service

The Sindh government also revealed plans to launch an electric taxi service to compete with ride-hailing services late last year.

According to Memon, existing ride-hailing services have significantly raised their fares. As a result, the introduction of a new, less expensive taxi service has become even more critical.

Memon also stated that the Sindh government is working hard to introduce a new environmentally friendly and comfortable taxi service in Karachi. He also stated that this project will be made available to the public in the near future.