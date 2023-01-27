UAE Announces Taleem Councils to Bring Major Educational Changes

UAE’s Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, has announced the establishment of Taleem Councils, to enhance the engagement of education professionals in the education sector.

Sarah presided over the 1st meeting of the council, which currently has 35 members, including principals and teachers. A total of 3 councils have been made, School Leadership Council, with 14 members, Teachers Council, with another 14 members, and Young Teachers Council, with 7 members.

The effort, according to the Minister, will support education experts in developing educational plans and regulations to improve the country’s public education system and overall global competitiveness.

The Minister described teachers as a main pillar of the education sector and stated the educational field is full of innovative teaching models and unique perspectives on learning. She further added that the Taaleem Councils bring these ideas together and help to ensure that the expertise of these models is used to meet the needs and priorities of the education system.