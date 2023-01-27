Gamers Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month in UAE

Gamers in United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to reports, are earning up to $20,000 (AED 73,462 and Rs. 4,851,096) per month via sponsorship, live streaming, and ads, on social media.

A famous UAE-based gamer and YouTuber, Bashar Mohammed Khair Al Kayal, has around 1.41 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, @Basharkk, while his Instagram and TikTok accounts have more than 100,000 followers.

Bashar is a Civil Engineering graduate from Abu Dhabi University and started gaming when he was only 5 years old. On average, he earns $15,000-$20,000 per month from gaming and another $3,000 per month from live-streaming gameplay on YouTube.

Since the pandemic, gamers have started earning significant income. Even small-scale gaming streamers earn between $50-$1,000 a month on Twitch, which is more than conventional professions.

Speaking to Gulf News, Bashar remarked that he never pursued his career as a civil engineer and has remained a full-time gamer since 2020, his graduation year.

Another Emirati gamer, Peerless, has been gaming for over 4 years and has 269,000 subscribers. He earns around $5,000 a month and also got sponsored by various leading tech companies like BenQ, Asus, and others.

Regarding the popularity of gaming in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia, the Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission, Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi, claimed that around 89% of the Saudi population are gamers.

The gross domestic product (GDP) contribution of the gaming sector to the Kingdom will multiply by 50 by 2030.

Managing Director (MD) of BenQ Middle East and Turkey, Manish Bakshi, claimed that the income of gamers varies based on many factors, including their skill, game, and the organization or companies they play for.

As far as UAE is concerned, Manish Bakshi stated that the Emirates has begun realizing the true potential of the local gaming industry, hence, it has started making investments. One such example is Geekay, a Dubai-based platform for gaming accessories and events, he added.

Besides, Dubai Internet City Free Zone earlier revealed that it will develop indigenous gaming studios under a $100 million funding initiative.

Via Gulf News