Punjab Police Martyred Officers’ Children to Get Bonus Marks in Departmental Recruitment

Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, has announced a new initiative to provide benefits to the children of martyred police personnel.

During a meeting with the IG Punjab and CCPO Lahore, the CM stated that children of martyred police officers will receive an additional 10 marks during departmental recruitment on open merit.

The CM also announced that if seats are not available in the district of the martyred officer, the children can be recruited in another district.

Furthermore, the CM has decided to increase the financial package for disabled police officers who were injured while on duty.

A committee has been formed, headed by DIGs from Establishment, Operations, and IT, to further develop and implement the initiative.

The CM also emphasized the importance of resolving pending cases of financial assistance to the families of martyrs and ensuring that the children of martyrs have access to higher education.

He also pledged to provide funds for immediate payment of financial aid to the families of the martyrs and to formulate a policy for the admission of the martyrs’ children in standard educational institutions in the respective districts.